Mix Master David Taylor Forges Gorgeous Tabletop Objects From Aluminum Scrap

In the most literal sense, artist David Taylor ‘s work is garbage. What he does, however, is nothing short of gorgeous. Using scrap metal left in a dumpster, he forged a series of beautiful pieces called “ All of the Above ” proving that all it takes is a keen eye to change the perceived value of an object or material.

Taylor started out as a silversmith, but when the price of raw metals skyrocketed in the late 2000s, he switched his focus to readily available materials with which he could experiment. Relying on hardware store purchases and industrial items, like cement, he applied his refined sensibility to rough-hewn materials yielding a bit of creative alchemy.

For “All of the Above,” Taylor scavenged aluminum pipes and profiles that a window-making company left in a dumpster. Using those items as a base, he then mixed in metals like copper, glass, stone, and filter foam to forge the collection. There’s a candelabra made from turned aluminum and copper and a lamp that showcases hard-edged angles. Taylor oxidizes metal to make a kaleidoscopic clock face. He jigsawed a few metal strips into a beautiful herringbone-pattern mirror. Cast your eyes on the full collection in the slide show above.

“All of The Above” is on view in the Future Perfect’s Immaculate Object show, which is on view in San Francisco and New York until January 7.

