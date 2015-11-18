A Fine Modern Pen You Open With A Dial, Not A Click

If you’ve always wanted a nice writing instrument, but your personal aesthetic is more minimal than Montblanc, the Neri line may be for you. Designed by Giulio Iacchetti , this pen and mechanical pencil are built from a single extruded aluminum rod.

To pop out the tip, you twist a brass knob that was inspired by the drafting compasses of the 19th century. It’s a cute idea for the pen, but for the mechanical pencil, the rotating knob is a smart design choice, presumably giving more exact lead control than you’d get in a spring-loaded clicker.

Available in anodized white, black, and silver, Neri is shipping now for about $45–pocket change for any pen collector.

[via Dezeen]MW