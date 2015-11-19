Where Ideas Actually Come From

There’s a popular notion in tech lore of the lone genius who’s struck by a lightning bolt of inspiration and out pops a brilliant product idea, fully formed and crystal clear. Sure, that might happen sometimes, but it’s never happened to me and quite frankly, in my experience, it is not the best way to start a viable business. The concept for the Narrative Clip , a wearable camera I developed, came from a highly structured, peer-reviewed process that I hope can inspire other designers and entrepreneurs. Here’s what that process looked like.

Don’t keep your ideas secret.

In the spring of 2011, I was ramping down from my position as CEO of Twingly, a blog aggregator, and I was looking to return to something more exploratory and unknown. I wanted to be more creative in my everyday life, so I set out to find something new. Before I started the process, I knew two things: that I wanted to make a consumer-facing product, and that I was interested in more of a service model than a one-off sale.

1. Relentless Brainstorming

I started off with a brainstorming session. I locked myself in a room and just started throwing out ideas. A lot of people have one or two ideas that they really like, and they get stuck on them. But you have to move past them. The valuable part of this process comes after about 40 ideas, when you’re completely drained. You think you’ve got it all out, and at a certain point you become unrestricted by your biases, and you start seeing things differently.

Hero Images/Getty Images

2. Guided Culling

The next day, you come back with fresh eyes, you’re feeling better, and you’re ready to actually step back and look at what’s there. A LOT of it was bad–there was an idea for a snow shovel with your initials so you can brand your territory by smashing them when you’re done shoveling, and a weight loss video game where obesity is caused by evil spirits. But there was also an idea for a TV channel that broadcasts live feeds of video games like Twitch. After going through everything, I started loosely grouping the ideas; there were ideas around crowdfunding, 3-D printing, hardware, and data visualization. I then went through everything one-by-one looking at each through different lenses. I took each idea and thought about how it’d work in a consumer model vs. B2B, subscription vs. perpetual, and so on.

3. Seeing What Sticks