16 Different Ways Designers Think About Money

A couple of months ago, London-based design studio SocioDesign was approached with a provocative fundraising challenge. Countess Mountbatten Hospice Charity would give the studio and other local businesses 50 pounds to see who could take that amount and raise the most money for charity. The studio’s solution was a challenge of their own: the London-based design studio asked 50 designers worldwide to create a poster that visually interprets the word “money” for them to auction off online.

As with all of these types of collective poster projects (we’ve written about a few more here and here), it’s a keen reminder of the power of design to represent the same thing in near infinite different ways. “There were a few emerging themes,” says SocioDesign’s Mark Bloom. “People got around the idea of coinage and sterling,” as in Graphic Thought Facility’s depiction of the loose change found in their studio, or Give Up Art’s abstract interpretation of the U.K.’s coin currency. Some, like Wolff Olins and D8, took a critical approach to materialism and economic crises, while others focused on how currency is changing in the digital world.

Take a look at our favorite 16 in the gallery above, and head over to SocioDesign’s site for the full 50. You can bid on a poster via the website until December 4, and all proceeds go to Countess Mountbatten Hospice Charity.MM