Peek Inside A Top Secret Collection Of Rare Porsches

Steffen Jahn may have the best job in the world. He takes photos of fast things. Jets. Classic fighter planes. And cars. Lots and lots of cars.

It’s a job that opens some intriguing doors, like when the curators of Stuttgart’s Porsche Museum invited him to visit their secret warehouse of rare Porsches that the public doesn’t get to see. It’s an embarrassment of riches, pinewood stacks on stacks on stacks of seldom-seen classics and track vehicles–enough to make me wish I were a bigger car nerd to appreciate the sight (though I’m pretty sure that’s the original 1946 Porsche 356 peeking under the cover in one shot).

Porsche_Kallenberg_Details__85

Of course, even these photos edit out some of the rarest jewels in the collection. “My favorite car in this collection was not to be photographed–as it’s a personal, one-off design for the Porsche family,” Jahn says. “A Cayenne, adapted for the needs of a hunter: the Jagdwagen. From a weapon-safe to integrated water-tank to clean off the blood, nice touches wherever you look.”

Porsche_Kallenberg15563

The “nice touches” are what makes it all worthwhile to Jahn, who tells me that, despite spending his days in wind tunnels and racing pits as a necessity of his business, he was still “happy as a kid” to get this chance.

“I do see amazing cars every day–but I’m lucky enough to see unique, epic one-of-a-kind cars that stand out of the crowd. The best of the best,” Jahn says. “But it’s not about a cars monetary value, it’s all about the story, the drivers, the races, the history. A surfer’s Volksiebus that lived his life on beaches has more to tell then a boring Ferrari-trailer-queen. If you can read a car’s story in its scratches, the stickers, the smell in the interior . . . that’s what makes the difference.”

