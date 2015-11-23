Silly DIY Tools For Urban MacGyvers

Form Us With Love might be our favorite Swedish design house: talented enough to get away with selling $29,000 Nightlights , yet approachable enough to design the perfect all-purpose chair for Ikea . The designers have great sense of humor, too, best exemplified by their latest product: a series of makeshift tools crafted from common household objects and a roll of electrical tape.

Form Us With Love “designed” DIY Tools for the latest issue of the German magazine Süddeutsche Zeitung, which asked a bunch of European firms to come up with makeshift DIY designs for home living. Using tape as a clamp, Form Us With Love responded to the prompt with tongue planted firmly in cheek. The tools include a hammer, a screwdriver, a scoop, a pair of tongs, and a drill, but they all look like they were put together by some lazy amateur MacGyver. The hammer, for example, is just a rock taped to a spoon, while the tongs are a couple of butter knives taped together.

Useful? Well-designed? Probably not. But I’m tempted to put together the spoon hammer, just so when people see it in my toolbox, I can say it was designed by one of Europe’s premier design firms. You can download the instructions here.JB