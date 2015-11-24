Watch This “Van Gogh” Filter Turn A Time-Lapse Into An Impressionist Dream

Last September, we shared an experimental project that mashes up the work of famous artists–like Van Gogh and Picasso–with standard photo and video files shot by anyone. The results made it look like Instagram had instituted a Van Gogh filter. And in this new clip by the Polish artist Weather Anomaly, we get a full five minutes of the filter at work on time-lapse footage.
The methodology is still in the experimental stage, requiring custom coding to work. But it can’t be too long now until this technology is available to the rest of the world to ruin one post-impressionist selfie or cubist dinner plate at a time.
[via Prosthetic Knowledge]MW