A Behind-The-Scenes Glimpse At How Muji Makes A Tiny Shelter

Konstantin Grcic is no architect. Renowned for colorful, exquisitely crafted furniture, the Munich-based industrial designer has never built anything bigger than a trade show pavilion . So when the Japanese retail giant Muji tapped Grcic to develop a prefabricated hut , he figured he’d do what he does best. “My approach was that of a designer designing a building, not a designer trying to be an architect,” Grcic says in a phone interview. “The concept for Muji is very much creating a building as a product, something that could be reproduced and produced in a serial way.”

Julian Baumann

The result, a spartan 105-square-foot box with a sleeping loft, rethinks traditional notions of shelter. It doesn’t have a bathroom or a kitchen. From the outside, it looks like a shed for your gardening tools as much as a place to hang your hat. The blank-slate effect is the point. “Today life is changing, conditions are changing all the time, and we have to constantly adapt to new situations,” Grcic says. “Through its lifetime, a building sees so many owners and occupants doing different things. A good building is one that can adapt to different users.”

A good building is also one that wastes as few resources as possible. Prefab shelters are often touted as cheaper and less resource-intensive than traditional buildings, but the reality doesn’t always match the hype. So Grcic alit on a clever idea: Instead of creating a form and reverse-engineering how it could be constructed, he let the capabilities of an existing assembly line dictate the design. Fabrication first, form second.

“As industrial designers, we think about how things are made repeatedly whereas to an architect, a building is usually a prototype, a one-off,” Grcic says. “Of course there are great architects who have addressed prefabrication—I don’t claim to be the first one to think that way—but that approach is natural. A building is made from fabricated parts and assembled of industrial parts instead of something that’s manufactured on site.”

Originally trained as a cabinetmaker, Grcic is preoccupied by how things are made. “I’m always interested in seeing the factories, understanding the machinery, learning what the processes are,” he says. “For me it’s a fundamental inspiration, but also a kind of saying it more objectively, it’s information that I think is important to know as a designer. The Muji hut has exactly this approach and the design stems from an interest in how one could build a space or shelter.”

For the project, Muji held a kickoff meeting in Tokyo last March. Naoto Fukasawa and Jasper Morrison, two other designers Muji tapped to create huts, had strong ideas about what they wanted to construct; Grcic did not. As he walked around the city afterward, the simple beauty of delivery trucks caught his eye and sparked a creative breakthrough. He noticed their corrugated-aluminum cladding and corner details and started snapping photos. The best designs came from a company called Kitamura so he called up the brand and asked to see how their assembly line.

After learning more about Kitamura, Grcic was convinced that the company’s assembly line would work for his hut. “Kitamura is an interesting business because it uses a system of parts that can be kind of made to measure for what you want your truck to look like,” Grcic says. “That was perfect for me to use to make a building. In a way the delivery trucks are buildings—they’re boxes on the back of a truck. They have all the elements of a building—a floor, a ceiling, walls, and doors. They’re insulated, they are tough enough to resist weather and temperature. And the great thing is that there’s an industry already making this, they have the components and they’re flexible.” That meant that Muji wouldn’t have to create infrastructure from scratch, and pricing would be easier to calculate. What’s more, existing infrastructure would help ease some of the challenges that come with working on a project from afar (Muji and Kitamura are in Japan and Grcic’s studio is in Germany).