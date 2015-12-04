How A Stage Design Legend Creates Sets For Beyonce, Lady Gaga, And Bruno Mars

You’ve probably never heard of LeRoy Bennett , but you know his customers: Bruno Mars, Nine Inch Nails, Madonna, Beyonce, Lady Gaga. For the past 30 years, Bennett has designed the lighting and set pieces for some of the biggest live acts in the world.

Tonight, you’ll see his latest work take stage at The Game Awards 2015, a video games award show for for which he created a super-high-contrast experience, with projectors shining through several layers of sets to make it look as if the digital world has come to life.

Co.Design caught up with Bennett to discuss the project, and learn how he manages to pull of what seems to be the greatest job in the world.

How do you approach a new stage?

My rules with any set design or production design on any show, concert or TV always revolve around the subject. It has to pertain to what the essence of that subject is, whether it’s an artist or a particular type of TV show. [But] I don’t like to ever be obvious about things. I prefer the audience to kind of make up and piece things together the way they believe it is.

Your work is basically abstract art. So how do you know a decision is the right decision?

A lot of it’s gut-based instinct. Music’s always been a very visual thing for me, since I was five years old. I grew up–mom was opera singer–so I heard lots of classical music. Father was an interior designer, so it all sort of made me who I am.