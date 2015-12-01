Here Are Some Pantone Bags. They Are Colorful

Since 2009, Pantone has been pushing millions into online marketing to turn the color company into the cult of personality it is today. And maybe now, it’s paid off? Because you can now not just find your perfect bag by color. You can find it by Pantone swatch.

Redland London is now selling a new range of bags that exclusively uses Pantone shades for fabric dyes. You can’t get every obscure swatch–let alone Pantone’s oft-revolting Color of the Year–but many nice ones are there, including beeswax (14-0941), cabaret (18-2140), capri breeze (17-4735), castlerock (18-0201), loganberry (19-3622), mood indigo (19-4025), phantom (19-4205), and tango red (19-1761).

Each bag is made of a polyester blend. They come in four styles, with varying prices: a hold-all for $85, a large laptop bag for $90, a regular laptop bag for $70, and a mini backpack for $45. Sure, Pantone bags might be a bit of a hipster thing, but let’s put it this way: With your Pantone code written right on the label, at least you know for certain whether your bag will clash with your outfit or not. You can order one here.

[via Gizmodo]JB