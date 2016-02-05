How To Design For Autism

Problem: many autistic kids are super sensitive to the sight, sound, and feel of their environment. So when New York-Presbyterian decided to build an early intervention center for autistic children, they needed it designed with their needs in mind.

One in 68 American children have been diagnosed with autism, according to the Center for Disease Control. Early intervention is the most effective treatment, requiring dedicated centers, but autistic children’s hypersensitivity to their surroundings makes designing such facilities difficult.

To design the new Center of Autism and the Developing Brain (CADB), an outpatient early intervention center for autistic children as young as eighteen months, New York-Presbyterian turned to their long-time design partners at DaSilva Architects. Although DaSilva had never designed for autistic children before, principal Jacques Black tells me they worked to convert a ramshackle gymnasium into a comfortable environment for autistic kids. How? By paying close attention to texture, acoustics, and lighting conditions–lessons just as applicable to the rest of the world when it comes to designing autism-friendly spaces.

From the beginning, the space chosen for CADB by New York-Presbyterian provided unique challenges. First built in 1924, the Rogers Gymnasium “looked like an old high school gym,” says Black, replete with yellow brick walls, cages over the windows, and a tendency to cavernously echo. It was kind of scary. “This was the environment where we were supposed to be building a facility for kids who are ultra-sensitive to their environments,” he says. “It was a conundrum.”

With the help of CADB’s new director Cathy Lord, DaSilva’s solution was to turn the entire inside of the gym into a colorful village. Self-contained treatment rooms, offices, and other enclosed space exist as bright little huts, houses, and pavilions, positioned among open streets, paths, and other central gathering spaces. There’s an artificial sky and clouds, and the inside of the center also contains its own parks, benches, and even gardens.

Given the sensitivity many children feel to their surroundings, these kinds of familiar design elements were essential. The endless institutional hallways of many hospitals and clinics, stretching down a corridor of indistinguishable doors, can spark confusion and even terror in young patients, according to DaSilva’s background research. Comparatively, CADB feels almost like a “Disney village,” says Black–a smaller, more manageable version of a city with familiar details like street and parks–creating an environment where kids feel comfortable.

For many autistic people, acoustics can be problematic. For example, the seemingly normal hum of fluorescent lights can be extremely agitating. Same with the sound of air-conditioning or heating. Even the sound of footsteps, kids playing, or a garbage truck passing by can be distracting to some CADB patients.