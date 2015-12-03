The Co.Design Guide To Holiday Shopping

Design lovers can be intimidating to shop for. Surely it’ll take a king’s ransom to please them. But good design is for everyone, at every price range, which is why we put together this guide. Whether you’re shopping for your kid, your girlfriend, or your grandma, you’ll find a thoughtfully designed gift for everyone here, priced to accommodate budgets both large and small. Happy shopping!

For the mobile photographer — A proper lens on your iPhone or Android phone can make all the difference when it comes to quality photos. Iris Lens is a series of pro-grade lenses with a clever mounting system that doesn’t require custom cases. If you order one now ($109), you can have it in time for Christmas. For couch potatoes who care about design — Designed by Samsung in collaboration with French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, the Serif HDTV feels like the television that the Eameses would choose to put in their home. The Serif TV comes in three different colors and starts around $748 for a 24-inch model–perfect for tiny apartments. For fashionable runners — Inspired by the Northern Lights, Nike’s Flash Pack line looks like you’re running in a tracksuit designed by Lisa Frank. The collection of multicolored, reflective running gear helps keep runners visible in low-light conditions. For design-minded travelers — When you’re on the road, you want to spend the night in a thoughtfully designed space. Why not gift a night at Virgin’s new hotel in downtown Chicago? It has a plethora of delicious design details, from to a bed cushion that doubles as a bucket seat to a built-in shower bench for shaving your legs. About $225 a night For Italian design lovers — If you’ve ever wanted your apartment to look like the set of a Fellini film, the MoMA Design Store has you covered, at almost any price range. The Design Store is selling a collection of 32 fun and feisty tabletop pieces by some of Italy’s design greats, encompassing everything from reissued design masterpieces to more contemporary works by the current torchbearers of the Italian design world. For beer drinkers and booze hounds — Pint glasses tend to be uninteresting and disposable, but Sempli’s Monti glasses look hewn from geodesic crystals. More of a heavy drinker? Try Areaware’s drink rocks. Made from non-porous soapstone and marble, the geometric pieces ensure booze stays cold (and looks sharp while doing so). Keep ’em in the freezer until you’re ready to use, and they’ll remain cool as you sip away.

