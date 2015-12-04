7 Amazing British Houses

Every year the Royal Institute of British Architects celebrates the best residences built in the United Kingdom in its House of the Year award. For 2015, the seven structures ranged from a remote abode that seemingly grows from its site to a prefabricated structure set behind a 19th-century stable wall in London’s Kew Green neighborhood.

James Morris

Skene Catling de la Pena‘s stone-clad Flint House in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom, took the top spot. The jury lauded it for its terrestrial traits:

The building is an example of an innovative piece of architecture that suggests a typology for the one-off house that is not an object in the landscape but is of the landscape; yet is not so deferential to nature, that it isn’t challenging, dramatic, and most of all poetic.

The architects describe the angular silhouette as one “jutting from the ground like a collision of tectonic plates, a man-made mountain that follows the profile of the existing trees.”

Check out more images of the winner and the six runners up in the slide show above.