The Humble Newsstand, Reimagined

At the newsstands in New York City’s subway, shoppers can pick up broadsheets, tabloids, snacks, and sundries. More or less, all of the kiosks repeat the same format—you can predict exactly what’s on offer, and it hasn’t changed in decades. The founders of the New Stand thought, why was retail in the subway remained stagnant when it has accelerated pretty much everywhere else? Their sleek storefront in Union Square and a kiosk in Brookfield Place aim to shake up the status quo through a rotating inventory of unexpected goods, design wares, and everyday items.

Creative heavyweights and entrepreneurs Andrew Deitchman, George Alan, Lex Kendall, and David Carson banded together to create The New Stand. Their hope is that the shops become an exciting part of someone’s commute. In addition to a brick-and-mortar presence, The New Stand also exists as an app that features playlists, news stories, and promotions from partner brands and media companies. Moreover, users can add money to an account via the app and pay for purchases that way.

“Newsstands were once spaces where you discovered the world,” Alan says. “More and more the world is in our pocket. For us, it’s about connecting with people during their daily routine and adding discovery during their travels.” Carson adds, “We call ourselves a day-improvement company.”

Some of the items for sale include the requisite candy bars, bottled water, and toothbrushes, but also home decor objects and electronics. The founders’ current favorites include matcha-flavored Kit Kats, Master and Dynamic headphones, Lawless jerky, and a hoverboard.

“We’re looking for new: new designs, new stories, things that might capture your imagination—we’re not here to show you brands you already know about,” Deichtman says of the merchandise and content New Stand offers. While it partner with big companies, like eBay, New Stands equally tries to find products from up and comers.

The space should be able to update as frequently as an app can.

One such example is the firm The New Stand collaborated with on the retail spaces’ physical design, the Brooklyn studio UM Project. Founder François Chambard took the New Stand’s preliminary renderings, designed the final forms, and fabricated the reconfigurable magnetic display shelves, Corian cabinets, and marble counters that make up the modular stores. While Chambard compares the Union Square concept to a sliding block puzzle, he calls the Brookfield kiosk a “retail space station.”