How To Shape Users’ Behavior, In 4 Steps

Changing behavior is hard. We see it everyday — New Year’s resolutions fall through, gym memberships remain unused, and well-intentioned plans to eat less, or save more, never come to fruition.

There are many products and services to nudge us toward our goals—whether that’s making healthier eating choices, developing better financial habits, or maintaining a more active lifestyle. Yet creating products that help us successfully accomplish these objectives can be immensely difficult. Designers are realizing that traditional design methods are not always enough to effectively tackle these complex behavioral challenges. At Opower, our team takes a behavioral approach to product design, leveraging the latest behavioral science research to create user experiences that motivate people to save energy. The four stages of behavior design Recently, our team developed a four-stage framework that we use to guide our design process and evaluate the behavioral effectiveness of our products. Here, we introduce the framework and describe techniques that designers can use to ensure their products are as engaging and as persuasive as possible. Stage 1: Grab attention The first thing people want to know is — why should I care? Designers may have a fantastic product, but nobody will ever know if you can’t get people to pay attention to your message and consider using your product. Techniques Make it inviting. Draw people in with eye-catching aesthetics, engaging storytelling, or compelling motion design. Elicit an emotional reaction. Create designs that stand out and remain memorable by appealing to our emotions – whether that’s surprise, curiosity, or urgency (e.g. using techniques like scarcity or loss aversion).

Show personalized content. People respond strongly to messaging that is customized and relevant based on their behaviors, interests, and values. Examples Airbnb creates a strong first impression on its front page with compelling imagery and videos. The language is warm and inviting, drawing users in and encouraging them to explore the site. Mint sends emails notifying customers of unusual spending patterns. These emails effectively grab our attention because they are both personalized and emotional — the message is surprising (and possibly alarming), which compels us to investigate further. Stage 2: Influence decisions Once people are interested and engaged, present a clear, convincing argument that nudges them to take action. Techniques Provide clear, straightforward content. Eliminate jargon and make your message specific and simple to understand. Offer content that answers a person’s questions and helps them make an informed choice. Offer recommendations. People will be more compelled to do something when provided clear next steps or options. Users value suggestions and personalized advice from experts or trusted sources (including social networks).

Describe the benefits. People want to know what’s in it for them. This might include extrinsic rewards (money, rebates), lifestyle benefits (comfort), or appeal to a person’s intrinsic motivations and values. Reframe the message. Alter perceptions and encourage action using behavioral science messaging. Anchor people toward a specific choice, persuade them through scarcity, or use social motivators such as social comparison or social proof. Example Kickstarter and other crowdfunding sites use several methods to influence users’ decision to make pledges. Projects frequently offer both extrinsic benefits (e.g. early access to a product) and intrinsic benefits (e.g. pride in supporting a cause you care about). Pledge recommendations are reinforced with behavioral science techniques like social proof (how many people have pledged) and scarcity (limited time and limited spots for each pledge tier). Stage 3: Facilitate action After a person has made the decision to act, the next step is to help him follow through, making the action as easy and barrier-free as possible. Techniques Simplify the action. Break down target actions into small, achievable steps. Reduce cognitive load on a user by simplifying an interface, chunking information, or introducing progressive disclosure. Identify and address common barriers that prevent people from taking action. Guide the experience. Shape the experience in a way that facilitates action. Common techniques include walkthroughs, callouts, or pre-determined defaults. Help users create a plan. Encourage people to set goals and commit to actions. Send reminders and follow up on their progress over time.

Trigger at the right moment. Timing is critical — make sure you trigger a person to take action during the times they are most motivated and able to take action. Examples Brigade, a startup that encourages people to discuss their opinions on news and political issues, recently created several tools to facilitate the voting process. Right before election day, the app helped people find their local polling place and provided voting recommendations based on a user’s responses to several issue-based questions. ZenPayroll Giving makes charitable donations easy by removing friction and allowing employees to make contributions directly from their paychecks through regular, automatic withdrawals. Donations are then automatically documented on an employee’s W-2 at the end of the year. Stage 4. Sustain behavior Taking action once is not enough. For products to have a long-lasting impact, our designs need to motivate people to continue their behavior and feel a sense of progress over time. Techniques Celebrate progress. Reward people with positive feedback and show progress over time. Consider a variable rewards schedule to increase engagement and reinforce behavior change. Build a long term relationship. Rather than one-time communications, design for experiences that extend over time and improve as we learn more about the people using our products.

