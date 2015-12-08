Floyd Bed Is A Boon For Modern-Day Nomads

Thanks to companies like Casper , Tuft & Needle , and Wright , there’s been plenty of innovation in the mattress department in the last couple of years. But Kyle Hoff and Alex O’Dell—founders of the Detroit-based furniture company Floyd —realized no one had yet rethought the bulky, cumbersome bed frame.

Like Floyd’s table, shelf, and coat rack, the Platform Bed is tailored for frequent movers and city dwellers. The components flat pack, require no tools for assembly, and come apart in a breeze.

“From the beginning, we wanted to re-think what are typically cumbersome pieces of furniture to make them simple, sustainable and shippable through standard courier,” Floyd’s Lauren Kase says. “As a company, our goal is to be the furniture solution for people living in cities. We believe that good design should be accessible, yet also long-lasting.”

The Platform bed system was born out of frustration with assembling and disassembling bed frames over the years–slats that break or frames that slouch. Floyd’s set includes steel supports—which are fabricated in the USA—and planks made from a lightweight but incredibly sturdy engineered honeycomb material covered in a birch-wood veneer. Place the supports around the planks, weave tension straps through the supports, and voilà—a near instant platform that’ll get your mattress off the floor.

A full/queen system goes for $495 and a twin will set you back $435. Should you have wooden planks lying around or want to source your own, the supports alone are available for $265. The prices are certainly higher than Ikea’s average, but the ease of use–and more importantly, the ability to take the frame apart and reuse it without it falling apart–should pay off over time.

Floyd expects shipping to begin in February 2016. Head to the Kickstarter for more.