How Design Could Make You Calmer, Thinner, And Better At Your Job

In Evidence, our column on the science of creativity and visual culture, we try to unpack the subtle ways design shapes human perception and behavior. Consider how color can make you trust an untrustworthy brand, packaging can alter how food tastes, and playful–some might say juvenile–offices may help you achieve personal job goals.
In 2015, researchers made particularly enlightening discoveries on how workplace design influences employees’ health, productivity, and happiness. Some takeaways the architects and designers of tomorrow would be wise to heed: Invest in standing desks. Bring the great outdoors inside. And whatever you do, don’t seat the asshole boss next to his employees.
Click through our slide show above for more of the year's most intriguing research on design.
