How To Create A $50 Million Real Estate Experience

New York City is in the midst of an unprecedented luxury condo boom , many of which have been designed by some of the world’s top architects. How do you persuade a One Percenter to choose a Hadid over a Herzog & de Meuron ? The first-world solution to the most first-world of problems lies in a tricked-out sales gallery.

For 520 W 28th, Zaha Hadid’s first project in New York, developer Related Companies worked with the design agency HUSH to shape the experience.

“Purchasing real estate is both practical and emotional,” Gregory Gushee, executive vice president of the Related Companies, says. “After leaving our sales gallery, we hope that visitors have been inspired by the presentation and feel an emotional connection to the property.”

Located in Chelsea, the building’s 39 units are selling from $4.95 million to over $50 million. In true Hadid form, the futuristic facade has a dynamic silhouette composed of fluid lines. Inside, amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, a wellness center inspired by a Turkish hammam, gym, and—get this—a private IMAX theater.

“A great sales experience delivers critical marketing information, but also delivers the ‘in between’—the intangible value of the building, the power of brand, the caliber and legacy of the architect, the designer, the developer, etc. who have come together to create a home,” HUSH says. “Often, these stories aren’t told quantitatively. Rather, they are told by designing a user experience that is crafted, careful and nuanced.”

Mother Design developed the brand identity and strategy for 520 West 28th; HUSH and Related sought to translate that into a choose-your-own adventure treatment. Visitors to the sales suite—which run the gamut from prospective buyers to architecture students—are able to tour the building based on what details intrigue them the most.

“Zaha Hadid is an artist, an architect, a designer, and a brand,” HUSH says. “We needed to get the luxury buyer to tap into this depth before even considering the details of the residence itself.”