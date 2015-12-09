Mailbox’s Death Shows Good Design Alone Can’t Unbreak Email

Dropbox announced on Monday that it’s killing off Mailbox, the email app it bought in 2013 for $100 million. Many are reeling at the announcement. How could Dropbox go from spending $100 million on an app to unceremoniously killing it off in just a few years? Especially one that has been so widely hailed for revolutionizing the way email apps are designed?

Me? I’m not very surprised. I think Mailbox probably reached EOL for a few reasons: it never evolved, it didn’t clearly fit in with Dropbox’s business, and even if it did, maybe apps can’t solve email’s main problems.

When Mailbox first launched in early 2013, tech writers (including me) cooed that it was the best mobile email app we’d ever used. What Mailbox was the first to recognize was that the point of a mobile email app isn’t really about sending or even reading email. It’s to prevent yourself from getting buried by email when you’re away from a computer, where you can actually do something about it.

So instead of focusing on sending and replying, Mailbox laser-focused on helping users achieve Inbox Zero through easy deletion, categorization, and controlled procrastination. Without even drilling down into an email from an inbox, you could flick it away to the trash, archive it, move it to another folder, or snooze it, which temporarily moved a message out of your inbox for a given time. All of these interactions were done with a color-coded, candy-lickable swipe of the finger. When you emptied your inbox, Mailbox rewarded you with a big dynamic icon–the Mailbox logo, masked with pretty Creative Commons pictures–congratulating you about reaching Inbox Zero.

It was a deeply compelling app, maybe the first email app that actually made you feel good about yourself for using it. But it never really evolved after launch, let alone after Dropbox bought it, then left it to rot. And that left its competitors to steal all of Mailbox’s best features, and put them in their apps.

Today, you’re hard pressed to find an email app that doesn’t use Mailbox’s colorful gesture affordances. Apple and Google’s default mobile Mail apps both let you manage your mail with a variety of swipes. Worse, many of Mailbox’s competitors have long done Mailbox better than Mailbox ever did. Boxer and Spark by Readdle are two email apps that take all of Mailbox’s best innovations, and implement them even better, while also constantly adding their own new features to keep interest fresh.

When Dropbox bought Mailbox for $100 million just a month after it was released, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston was hardpressed to explain the purchase.