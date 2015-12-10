Peek Inside A Hotel Inspired By Margot Tenenbaum

Margot Tenenbaum–the excessively eyelined, mink-clad Wes Anderson character who’s inspired many a Halloween costume–has expanded her influence into the hospitality industry. Margot House , a boutique hotel in Barcelona, pays homage to the fictional character with a design that supposedly channels Margot’s now iconic preppy bad-girl style.

Unlike other Wes Anderson-inspired ventures, Margot House went the subtle route: you won’t find opulent whimsy or monochromatic decor. Throughout the hotel’s guest rooms, open kitchen, bar, lobby, and lounge area there are hints of Margot in the neutral color palette, light wood, and cashmere blankets. But something seems to be missing–namely the brooding, chain-smoking, edgier side of everyone’s favorite Wes Anderson style muse. Though pretty, the space seems safe, and safe is one thing Margot is definitely not.

Click through the gallery above for more photos of Margot House, or visit the hotel website here.MM