Need To Mail A Gift? Consider This Flat-Packed Christmas Tree Made Of Pure Chocolate

You may not know what type of goodies you’re getting when you open up a box of chocolate, but when it comes to how they’re packaged you generally know what to expect. Not so for the newly released holiday gift chocolates from Alain Ducasse . Lift the lid to the slender cardboard box to find all of the makings a modular chocolate Christmas tree–packed flat and ready to be assembled.

Designed by graphic designer Pierre Tachon, the sumptuous tree is composed of six dark chocolate discs to be stacked from largest to smallest. Each disc is covered in dried fruit and nuts meant to look like ornaments. Stack the different sized chocolate disks onto a chocolate rod and voila–a 7-inch Christmas tree made of pure chocolate.

The company suggests that the tree assembly be done among family and friends (but if it’s anything like the couple-destroying task of assembling Ikea furniture, we’d advise against it). The best part? It won’t get damaged during shipping.

Pick one up for your faraway friends here, for around $60 a piece.

[via Dezeen]MM