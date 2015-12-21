The 22 Best Photo Essays Of 2015

Here at Co.Design, we cover photography that transports you to other places and offers fresh perspectives on the built environment. We’ve talked to photographers who have spent years documenting their subjects, traveling the world or assimilating to a subculture so they could show it to us. They’ve captured grown women who mother hyperrealistic dolls, mysterious “geoglyphs” discovered in Kazakhstan, and alleyways in Hong Kong that double as storage units. Their images prove that despite an onslaught of technological advances aimed at rethinking visual narratives, good old-fashioned photography remains one of the most powerful tools for telling stories. Here, we give you our favorite photo essays from 2015.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens