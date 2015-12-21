advertisement
9 Clever Ideas For Improving Travel

Travel presents itself as a glamorous endeavor, but the reality is often anger-making and tedious. Thank goodness there are designers around the world working to fix problems such as cumbersome carry-on luggage, poor lighting in hotels, and more. Click through our slide show to see nine stories about clever ideas for improving the travel experience.JB

