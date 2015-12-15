This Music Video Was Filmed Entirely With Xbox Kinect

Since Microsoft released its improved Kinect for the Xbox One, artists and designers have used the body-tracking, voice-reading sensor for everything from virtual tailoring to experimental 3-D cinematography . The latest example of what you can produce with a hacked Kinect comes courtesy of the German animation studio Schnellebuntebilder with a glitchy music video for electronic trio Sissi Rada .

The video flickers between the footage of the band members and 3-D animations that illustrate the lyrics–think glitchy pink doughnuts and exploding ping-pong tables. Images dissolve and morph into one another in pixelated fashion, resembling one of the Pin Art kits you can buy at science museum gift shops. To get the effect, the animators filmed the band playing with Kinect technology, then edited the clips in VVVV, a live-programming tool used for prototyping.

Schnellebuntebilder are not the firsts to use Kinect technology to produce trippy music videos–we’ve written about a couple here and here–but it’s the first we’ve seen that was recorded entirely using Kinect. Glitchy 3-D animations make the video a fun watch, but it’s also a great example of how Kinect could be used as a tool to reimagine filmmaking.MM