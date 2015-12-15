The Next Wave Of Tacky Holiday Decor? Projection-Mapped Christmas Tree Ornaments

The next wave in showy holiday lighting? Projection mapping. Over the past few years we’ve seen the tech-y art form turn all sorts of surfaces into mesmerizing light shows. Now the Brazil-based creative studio Ambos uses projection mapping to bring a Christmas tree to life:

Light shows have long been part of holiday traditions–from burning the yule log to the lighting the menorah to filling our lawns with ornate (okay, tacky) displays of holiday spirit. It was Thomas Edison who set off this collective fervor in 1879, when he strung up incandescent lamps all around his Menlo Park laboratory. Holiday lighting has gotten more extravagant and more technologically advanced ever since.

To create the dizzying tree decorations, Ambos coded its own mapping tool with Processing software. The designers then digitally rendered the tree in 3-D, mapped out the projection on a screen, and projected it onto a physical tree. Cheesy as it seems, projection mapping could offer some real benefits: infinite ways to decorate your tree and no broken ornaments.

Now there’s really only one thing left to do–apply this same method to entire lawns for next-level tackiness.

