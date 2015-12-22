Words Of Wisdom From 10 Design Masters

New year, new vision? As you mull over your plans for 2016, let these pearls of wisdom from 10 design masters serve as inspiration. Culled from interviews we published in 2015, they include architect David Adjaye on the changing paradigms of public and private life and how that’s impacting design; Pentagram partner Paula Scher on boredom being the great secret to creativity; and, in a republished interview with filmmaker Gary Hustwit, late graphic design god Massimo Vignelli passionately relaying why designers should be on the front line in a war against ugliness. Click through our slide show above for more.