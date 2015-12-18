Mike Davidson, Twitter’s Head Of Design, Is Stepping Down

Mike Davidson, Twitter’s vice president of design, announced earlier this week that he’s leaving the company after over three years leading the design team there.

As head of design at the social media giant, Davidson has had a hand in nearly all of Twitter’s product launches for the past three years, including its recently added Moments feature. Davidson did not reply to requests for comment.

Before joining the design team at Twitter, Davidson put in five years at NBC News in Seattle. There he ran operations for Newsvine, the community-powered news website NBC acquired in 2007. Prior to that, he provided art and design direction for ESPN.com.

It’s unclear why he’s leaving Twitter or what his next step will be, though sources say he’s likely heading back to Seattle. Though his announcement came this week, his actual departure is not until February.

Davidson’s departure is a high-profile loss for the company, which has been experiencing layoffs and a sluggish growth rate. Several top executives–including Christian Oestlien, former VP of product management and Todd Jackson, who ran Twitter’s content and discovery team–have left within the past several months, and the company’s stock hit an all-time low after the market closed on Thursday. According to Recode, Twitter does not yet have a replacement for Davidson.

[via Geekwire, Recode]MM