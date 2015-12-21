15 Must-Read Design Books From 2015

From gorgeous graphic design tomes to tech-fueled children’s books, 2015’s best design books offered fresh angles on old subjects and revealed innovative ways to craft narratives. There was an enlightening biography of architect Frank Gehry, a crisp monograph from Pentagram partner Michael Bierut, and a kids’ story billed as the most technologically advanced book ever published. While this selection of 15 books was culled from titles released this year, don’t miss our blockbuster post from June on the 35 classic books every designer should read.
