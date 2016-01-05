If Fonts Were People, Here’s How They’d Look

Typefaces are all about expressing personality traits, whether it’s honesty , sophistication, or immaturity . Here to put the face in typeface is Giovanni Isnenghi who has recombined glyphs and symbols of classic typefaces into portrait-like pictures.

In Isnenghi’s hands, Bodoni becomes a sophisticated, martini-chugging dowager; Myriad Pro, a surly, raspberrying upstart. Johnston Underground, used on the London Underground, becomes a stodgy, bowler-wearing Brit, complete with umbrella and monocle. Garamond is an angry sulker with sacks under his eyes. As for much-reviled Comic Sans? Critics will love Isnenghi’s interpretation here as an idiotic Milhousian figure about to get shot in the face with an arrow.

I’m not sure I think of Garamond as being quite so grumpy, or Myriad Pro so punkish. But that’s the great thing about typefaces: their personalities can be molded to suit the design.

Check out more of Isnenghi’s work here.JB