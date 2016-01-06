Kodak And Yves Béhar Team Up On An 8mm Camera To Save The Film Business

Long before we had iPhones and GoPros, or even VHS camcorders and recordable minidiscs, home movies and amateur shorts were shot on film: an 8mm strip of celluloid that Kodak debuted during the Great Depression to woo households that couldn’t afford the larger 16mm format. In 1965, Kodak refined the platform to a higher quality, cartridge based “Super 8.”

Now, 50 years later–and at least a decade after the “is film dead?” debate ended with a resounding “yes”–Kodak has teamed up with Yves Béhar’s design studio Fuseproject to release a brand new Super 8 camera to inspire the next generation of filmmakers to actually shoot on film.

Arriving at an undisclosed date, the first Kodak Super 8 will cost around $1,000, though the price of future iterations will eventually drop to around $400 to $700. It’s a lovingly retro affair, built around the classic Super 8 cartridge in a body of bent sheet steel, but it’s fitted with a combination of analog and digital technologies: the camera will feature interchangeable lenses, the classic Super 8 pistol grip, a top-mounted action grip, a USB-chargeable battery, and an LCD viewfinder. It will shoot in five speeds, too.

Super 8 is an opportunity, a gateway, for people to come in and shoot film again.

“The feel of the camera is professional, in a sense that it’s robust, bigger, and uses strong materials. Its [build is] really that of a tool. It’s like a hammer. Something you’re going to be using repeatedly and rely upon for your craft,” Behar says. “I think, in some ways, it is retro because the film, the reel, and the system inside the camera takes space. So it is about the size of a standard Super 8 camera. You can’t fit those traditional film components into a smaller form factor.”

It goes without saying that Kodak’s golden age is long over. Despite releasing the world’s first commercial digital camera in the 1990s, the company fell behind in a world that rapidly transitioned from ink to bytes. As a result, Kodak is left sifting through the remnants of its once rich R&D department for a breakthrough in pharmaceuticals or displays before the patents go obsolete.

Back in 1990, the company’s film business drove $19 billion in revenue. Kodak employed 145,000 people globally at its peak. Today, the company lives in the shadow of bankruptcy. Owned by a handful of investment companies, Kodak does roughly $2 billion of revenue with 8,000 employees. (Film only represents 10% of Kodak’s total business, while over half of Kodak’s revenue actually comes from commercial printing services.)