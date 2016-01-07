Why Every Gadget You Own Suddenly Wants To Talk To You

You might call this another CES trend, the smart photo frame feature creep of 2016. But in reality, it’s a talkpocalypse. We’re reaching a critical threshold where every device maker wants in on the next big thing in UI: natural, spoken language. And they’re going to wage battle through a hundred different ears that constantly listen to your life–to dim the lights or rearrange your calendar or buy you new shoes–ever-eavesdropping with the goal of serving your needs before a competitor can.

But the reason why companies want their gadgets listening to us isn’t simply the quest for good design. It’s not just ease of use driving their decision to incorporate this technology. Rather, voice control is a means for hardware manufactures to create and control their own platforms, rather than ceding them to the traditional Silicon Valley titans—all while opening up new revenue streams that scrape small but significant profits from providing services to you.

Alexa answers to all of Wall Street, because Amazon is a publicly traded company that needs to ship you things to live.

For example, Samsung could have just allowed Apple’s Siri and HomeKit to control its new talkie fridge. Instead it bought its own speech system. From across the kitchen, you can speak to your fridge, adding milk to your shopping list. Samsung gets to double dip on this feature. Because not only might voice commands help to sell you their new fridge, but presumably, Samsung also gets a cut every time you order milk via its integrated shopping app, Groceries by MasterCard, which will bring groceries to your door from FreshDirect and ShopRite.

While all of this spoken convenience may inevitably become cacophony, can you blame them? Because if it’s not Samsung’s fridge listening to you for that transaction, you’d just order from Amazon’s Alexa instead.

Voice Has The Power To Democratize “The Platform” As We Know It

Back when the word “platform” really just referred to operating systems on desktop computers, the stakes were a lot lower. Microsoft made money selling Windows and not much else. As hardware became more specialized–call it the Xbox era or iPod era–Microsoft got an extra cut off of licensing games to play on its console, and Apple found a means to profit off the record industry via iTunes. Apple upped the ante further with its App Store, which takes 30% of every transaction both for and within apps, but by and large, being a “platform” still meant you could make licensing fees. And unless you could be the biggest, baddest platform on the block, it made no sense to even attempt it. So if you’re, say, a phone manufacturer, you’re still better off adopting Android than building your own OS.