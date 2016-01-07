MIT Media Lab Star Reveals His First Project With Samsung

In 2013, Jinha Lee was one of the biggest names in experimental user interface. At MIT’s Tangible Media Group, he created a magnetically levitating display that allowed you to rearrange objects in midair and a monitor that you could reach your hands into, letting you touch information itself .

Then two years ago, at the peak of media attention, he returned to Korea to serve mandatory military service. After a month of bootcamp, he deferred to an alternative option: He joined Samsung.

There, he became a principal researcher and head of the interaction group working on new display technologies. His first project is called MediaSquare.

MediaSquare is a mid-stage concept to turn the sequestered media living on our phones into a communal experience on a shared screen. Watch the video above, and you’ll see people flick thumbnails of photos, videos, and even restaurants on their phones, and then these chunks of media float to the TV. Users can point their Samsung Galaxy phones to select content (that magic is thanks to the phone’s accelerometer), or twist the dial on their Samsung watches to crank up the volume of the music. Each piece of media can be hearted, much like a social network playing out in a single room.

The specifics are still in the works–it’s possible, for instance, that Samsung may support iOS devices when this comes to market–but the vision is clear: Lee wants all of the discrete gadgets around you to combine on a whim, to turn our four-inch isolated worlds into shared social experiences.

“There was this moment when I was having a coffee chat with my family, and during the conversation, my mom said she thought of something and would like to show it to us, then picked up her phone, spent some time finding something on her phone, and sent it to rest of us via mobile messenger!” Lee writes via email. “This was when I realized something was fundamentally going wrong here.”