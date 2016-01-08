The 7 Best Ideas From CES 2016

This week in Las Vegas, the electronics industry assembled to woo journalists with the shiny new toys of the year. Most of them aren’t worth your time: Thinner TVs. Dumb objects with Wi-Fi. Apps you’ll never use.

But if you have the patience to sort through the pile, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will show you the trends to come: 2016 will be a year of virtual reality, big drones, small mechanics, and wireless power. Here are the best ideas from CES 2016:

HTC

Last year HTC delayed the release of its Vive virtual reality headset–which unlike the Oculus Rift, allows you to walk around your room while using it–citing a major breakthrough. Now we know what it is. Through a new feature called Chaperone, Vive will overlay your physical environment inside the VR world. You can pull up this view on command, or it will pop up automatically if you walk too close to a couch or a wall. [Read more]

Takeaway: Virtual reality will quickly solve UI problems to better fit with your reality.

Wireless charging has been a CES tech demo for years. But Energous may be the first company to make the idea practical. They’ve developed a 3mm x 3mm chip, designed to squeeze inside any wearable, that can receive 10 watts of wireless energy so that you never need to recharge at a wall socket. It’s not quite perfect. The power transmitter is a USB dongle that, c’mon, no one is going to stick into their laptop to power their Fitbit. But the technology is small enough, smart enough, and powerful enough to make a big impact in the near future. [Read more]

Takeaway: Soon, you’ll never need to remove your Apple Watch.

The whole quantified sleep trend is a bit depressing. It’s like, I get it, Jawbone, I shouldn’t have drank so much and stayed up watching old Saved By the Bell episodes. Your graph of the five times I woke up last night doesn’t make me feel better this morning. But! Sleepnumber’s It bed has an interesting, new take. First, the company built sleep measurement into a piece of furniture, so it’s just part of your domestic infrastructure. Second, it says It will learn from your sleep patterns, and then sync up with your smart home to improve them. Sleepnumber’s example? If you sleep better when it’s cold, your bed will tell your Nest thermostat to turn down the temperature. [Read more]