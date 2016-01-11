How 46 Legendary Designers Promote A Design Competition

For 45 years, the Association for Graphic Designers and Art Directors (ADG-FAD) have championed emerging Spanish designers with its annual Laus Awards . This year, for the first time, the association has opened up submissions internationally and has developed a poster campaign to promote the awards, tapping the likes of Milton Glaser, Bob Gill, Paula Scher, and other legendary designers.

Organized by Barcelona-based designer and ADG-FAD member Astrid Stavro, the campaign features posters by 46 all-star designers worldwide, a nod to the award’s 46th year. The goal of the campaign is two-fold: to encourage the international community to submit and to educate emerging Spanish designers about the leaders of their field.

That second goal, according Stavro, is why she turned to seasoned designers rather than the emerging professionals the award seeks to encourage and promote. “From an educational point of view, the design culture in Spain is not as engrained as in other countries,” she writes in a press release. “In the United Kingdom, for instance, reading and writing form part of design education in college. Designers like Bob Gill, Derek Birdsall, John McConnell, Ivan Chermayeff, Bruno Monguzzi or Dean Poole, for instance, might be relatively unfamiliar to young designers in Spain.”

It’s a formidable list, and it’s resulted, unsurprisingly, in some stellar eye-candy. Designed for the theme “connections,” posters range from a delightful illustration of acrobatic men in colorful tights, courtesy of Bob Gill, to a blown up iMessage screen from book designer Peter Mendelsund. Inevitably, there’s a subway map poster, this one designed by Wallpaper* Editor-in-Chief Tony Chambers. All together, the collection shows a veritable who’s who of the international design world, and a perfect primer for new designers. ADG-FAD’s ultimate goal? To get more Spanish designers on the list.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of posters and submit to the Laus Awards here.