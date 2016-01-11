13 Immortal Costumes From The Closet Of David Bowie

The man who fell to Earth has fallen back. On Sunday, David Bowie–the glamorous, gender-bending rock icon whose 50-year career immortalized him in the realms of music, film, art, and fashion–died after losing an 18-month battle with cancer at the age of 69.

This week, there is no shortage of touching obituaries written to the transcendent artist whose alter egos included Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Jareth, and more. By way of tribute to Bowie’s timeless fashion sense, we decided to look back at the many iconic costumes he wore over the years, from The Man Who Sold The World to his last album, Blackstar–along with the fashion designers with whom he collaborated.

Mercury Records

The Man Dress — Mr. Fish’s Man Dress, designed by British fashion designer Michael Fish, was one of Bowie’s earliest attempts at exploring gender-bending and exploiting his androgynous appearance. Bowie posed in the Man Dress on the cover of the U.K. release of The Man Who Sold The World, and wore it extensively on his first promotional tour to the United States in 1971.

RCA

The “Life On Mars” Suit — Designed by Freddie Burretti, Bowie’s go-to fashion designer (as well as lover and protege) between 1970 and 1974, this turquoise “ice-blue” suit was featured in the music video for “Life On Mars” from the album Heroes in May, 1973. You can watch the video here.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Ziggy Stardust — Another creation by Freddie Burretti, this quilted two-piece suit was designed in 1972 for Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust tour. Looking alien, Asian, and somehow superhuman at once, it perfectly emphasized Bowie’s glam rock sensibilities.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Aladdin Sane knit bodysuit — Kansai Yamamoto was one of the leaders in Japanese contemporary fashion during the 1970s and 1980s, and was particularly known for his avant-garde kimono designs. Bowie wore a few of Yamamoto’s kimonos, but this bodysuit knit for his Aladdin Sane tour is perhaps the duo’s most iconic collaboration.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The “Space Oddity” space suit — With its flared shoulder pads, cherry platform boots, and sparkled jacket and pants, this was one of Bowie’s first “space suits” for the early days of the 1972-73 Ziggy Stardust tour. Partially inspired by the aesthetic of the gangs from Kubrick’s Clockwork Orange, Bowie often sang “Space Oddity” in this costume. It was likely designed by Kansai Yamamoto.