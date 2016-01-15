10 Amazing New Album Covers

From the ’70s Magic Eye-inspired aesthetic of Tame Impala’s Currents to the glowing neon ice cream cone on Blur’s The Magic Whip to the meme-inspiring If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late by Drake, 2015 produced some excellent album art. Whether covering a record sleeve or the size of a thumbnail, these images are recognizable to anyone who paid attention to music coverage last year. But what about the visual artists behind them?

Now in its 10th year running, the Best Art Vinyl Awards strive to bring album cover artists and designers out from the corner of the liner notes and into the public consciousness. The winners are nominated and voted on by anonymous internet participants, as well as the previous year’s winners and some industry insiders. The top picks are put together in an exhibition that will tour London, Scotland, Germany and Hungary.

This year’s top spot went to the rich and dramatic landscape imagery on David Gilmour’s Rattle That Lock, which was designed by the Creative Corporation and art directed by Dave Stansbie in collaboration with Aubrey Powell from the legendary Hipgnosis design studio. Second place went to the haunting cover for Drenge’s Undertow, followed by Tame Impala’s graphic Currents designed by Robert Beatty. But the gems abound, and not all of our favorites made Art Vinyl’s cut, so we put together our own best of list in the slideshow above.MM