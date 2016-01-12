This Rooftop Garden Is A Miniature High Line For Brooklyn’s 1%

With its industrial infrastructure, patchwork of native plants, and voyeuristic sights , the High Line has become one of New York’s most beloved public spaces. In some ways, the elevated-railway-turned-park has become a victim of its success in that it’s nearly impossible to snag an empty bench or meander through the mile-and-a-half promenade without running into other visitors or getting stuck in a pedestrian traffic jam. Well, if you can afford an apartment in the tony 60 Water Street highrise , you can have your own tourist-free High Line.

Two Trees, the project’s developer, hired James Corner Field Operations to apply its recipe for the High Line to the 6,000-square-foot rooftop. Turns out the elements of a great public space are highly marketable for private apartments.

Located in DUMBO, Brooklyn, the building—designed by Leeser Architecture—overlooks the waterfront on one side and downtown Brooklyn on the other. Field Operations subdivided the space into outdoor “rooms,” which offer the building’s residents space for entertaining, lounging, and taking in the panorama. The rooftop is outfitted with Cor-Ten steel planters that hold tall, feathery plants like Korean Feather Reed grass, Moor grass, Coneflowers, Yarrows, and Calamint. Wood benches line one side of the rooftop terrace; lounge chairs and a water feature line the opposite side. A massive mirrored cube hides the stairwell leading to the roof and reflects the cityscape.

While 90% of the units have been scooped up, there are still a few available. The serene garden makes the $3,900 sticker price on a one-bedroom seem (slightly) more palatable.

