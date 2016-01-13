Survey: Which Design Jobs Pay The Most?

Designers earning top dollar work in UX, know how to code, and live in California. And–surprise–they’re men. Those are some of the main takeaways from O’Reilly Media’s 2016 Design Salary and Tools Survey .

Although it would be foolish to put too much weight on a survey with just 324 respondents, especially from a company largely known for publishing technical writing and software how-tos, O’Reilly’s poll provides a snapshot of the design profession that mirrors other overviews we’ve seen. The full report is gigantic, collecting data from an anonymous online survey of O’Reilly Media’s readership. For your convenience, here are some of the key points.

• The median income of designers responding to the survey was $91,000. When measuring only U.S. respondents, though, that median salary shoots up to $99,000.

• Designers in California earn the most, with a median salary of $128,000, followed by those in the Mid-Atlantic ($118,000), and then the Northeast (a little north of $100,000).

• Salaries aren’t quite as high for the rest of the world. English-speaking countries seemingly pay their designers the most, with Canada and the UK/Ireland leading the pack, followed by Asia, than Latin America. However, O’Reilly cautions that this international pay gap is probably a “quirk of the sample,” with the discrepancy between U.S. and European salaries “greater than what would be expected given national per capita income.”

The worst paid designers? Graphic designers.

• One of the most valuable skills you can learn as a designer is coding. Even with just a little expertise in coding, the average salary of a designer shot up $16,000.