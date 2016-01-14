Use This Instagram Font Generator To Type Your Next Anonymous Letter

Type to Design , an online font generator, all began with a challenge. Barcelona-based graphic designers Nina Sans and Rafa Goicoechea invited other designers, artists, and illustrators to express their creativity by redrawing the letter or symbol of their choice. Some went very literal—like this vivid G —others more abstract—like this ampersand composed of a tentacle . What was consistent was the sheer wealth of surprising and unexpected ideas in the batch.

So Sans and Goicoechea published the submissions on Instagram and gave them new life by building a website that turns the project into a typographic discovery tool anyone can use. Simply type a word or phrase into the site and an algorithm randomly selects images for each character. Once the first batch is picked, you can refresh individual letters and symbols until you achieve a composition to your liking. It’s a fun little tool and what we’d imagine old-school ransom notes would look like in the 21st century.

[via @LangeAlexandra]DB