Drink Beers, Then Scratch Them Off This Infographic Like A Lottery Ticket

The guys at Brooklyn’s Pop Chart Lab’s already put out the most comprehensive beer infographic on the planet , but you’d die of alcohol poisoning if you tried to drink your way through it, even in a year. Inspired by the annoyingly repetitive school bus tune, Pop Chart’s latest is a lot more manageable. The 99 Bottles of Craft Beer on the Wall chart is a scratch-off checklist of almost 100 craft beers.

The 99 Bottles of Craft Beer chart is split between ales and lagers, the two main categories of the beer family tree. Then, it further divides into sub-categories, depending on where different beer types fall on the yeast-and-malt spectrum: stouts, lambics, porters, weissbiers, bocks, pilsners, and the like. As for the brands chosen, the Pop Chart Lab’s Rachel Mansfield tells me the methodology wasn’t any more stringent than what they liked to drink. Specific beers included on the chart include Pliny the Elder, the chile-spiced Ghost Face Killah, Tröegs Mad Elf, Porterhouse Oyster Stout, and Southern Tier Pumking.

In that sense, the 99 Bottles Of Craft Beer On The Wall Chart is a checklist of all the beers Pop Chart thinks you should try. When you do guzzle one, you’re meant to take a coin and scratch off the gilt foil from the beer, “emptying” the bottle while retaining the label. You don’t have to be a seasoned booze-hound like me to think that’s pretty cute. It’s available to order now from Pop Chart Lab’s website for $35.JB