The New York Times Has Already Published The Best Graphic Of 2016

The data visualization community breaks its back transforming information into beautiful graphics: interactive maps, timelines, and more. But in the case of Donald Trump’s Twitter account, in which the “information” being shared is just an endless Mad Libs of reality show judge insults peppered with the paranoid xenophobia of a patient who’s lost his way from a nursing home, a giant typographic wall of “dopes,” “dummies,” and “total losers” manages to convey more than a bar chart ever could. Hats off to the designers, from the New York Times‘s Upshot. This is the best data visualization we’ve seen in 2016.MW
