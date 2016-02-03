Medium’s Cofounder On How To Design Simple Solutions For Complex Problems

A couple years ago I went to Best Buy to get a television. I only wanted something flat like they are these days. The salesman convinced me to buy a really expensive “Smart TV.” I don’t like this TV for lots of reasons. Chief among them is that it has a camera on top. Yes, my television watches me.

Um, where’s the ON button?



What Can You Take Out?

Keeping things simple is difficult. I like making simple things because I’m frustrated easily by overly complicated products. When I review a product, I think like an editor — what can we take out? Too many options just makes me confused and I’ll just delete it rather than try unless I have to.

The way I center myself with product design is to ask the team, “Given all the various options, what will we ship as the default?” Then, I like to say, “That’s our product.” How often do regular people dig around in the settings? People generally just want products that work well.

Letting Go

Keeping things simple means letting go. It means giving up some control to the people who are going to use what you’re building. Build the basics and as people use it, you’ll discover two things. First, you’ll find out where the value is. Second, you’ll find out what’s missing. Then you iterate.

The University of California at Irvine

Larry Wall, who created the programming language Perl, once said, “When they built The University of California at Irvine they just put the buildings in. They did not put any sidewalks; they just planted grass. The next year, they came back and put the sidewalks where the trails were in the grass.”