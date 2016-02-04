The Lost History Of The U.S. Nuclear Program, As Told By Its Business Cards

Hy-Test Safety Shoes. Brainpower USA. General Astrometals (a subsidiary of the Anaconda Company). Halliburton. The companies that helped build America’s nuclear program range from the banal to the obscure to the ominous. Their business cards, collected by the thousands in Rolodexes by engineers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the 1960s and ’70s, give us an unusual glimpse into what was arguably the most transformative technological project in modern history.

What remnants will today’s technological revolutions leave behind?

Those business cards would’ve been lost to history had Matthew Coolidge not come across them. Coolidge is the founder of the The Center for Land Use Interpretation and the force behind Los Alamos Rolodex: Doing Business With The National Lab, a project and book that examine the cards. He bought the collection a few years ago from the Los Alamos Black Hole, a kind of scrapyard where much of the lab’s refuse ended up.

Coolidge describes these cards as “synapses” in the military-industrial empire that evolved in America after World War II, spurred by the incredible projects underway at the Los Alamos Lab–home to the Manhattan Project and the first nuclear tests.

You could find nearly everything you’d need to build a nuclear device within the pages of Los Alamos Rolodex. Or as filmmaker Errol Morris describes the book, “picture this: you’re building an atomic weapon; you know it’s going to be pretty complex; you’re probably going to need some help. Wouldn’t it be great if there were a Rolodex with the appropriate names and phone numbers of the people who know what you need? Well, guess what? There is.”

There are cards for explosive cartridges and cards for safety clothing. One card advertises nuclear shielding services; another hocks Beryllium, a naturally occurring metal with nuclear properties. You could call up a manager from Explosive Technology, or a sales rep from Interactive Computers, “the Microcomputer Store.” Meanwhile, MRI Mechanics Research chose to represent its business with a logo: An orange planet, ringed by a red rocket in orbit.

Coolidge points out one company with an intriguing legacy. EG&G was founded by Harold “Doc” Edgerton–the MIT engineer and the famed pioneer of high-speed strobe photography, which was exactly what EG&G originally offered to Los Alamos. But to understand the earliest nuclear experiments, the lab needed a lot more than images. It required accurate and instant data about the size of the explosion and the effects of the radiation pulse–difficult to obtain, since the blasts would destroy nearby sensors. EG&G developed a method of wiring the sensors to nearby trailers that could record the data instantly without being harmed.

“This would occur in a ‘flash’ of information because the data, traveling at the speed of light, was followed closely by the destructive wave, traveling at the speed of sound,” Coolidge explains. What started out as a photography company ended up being the main contractor for the entire program through the 1990s.