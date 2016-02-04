A Brief History Of Streetcars In NYC

The wind is shifting in New York, with people traveling more between outer boroughs like Brooklyn and Queens rather than solely to and from Manhattan. Today, Mayor Bill de Blasio will reportedly propose a plan to create the city’s first streetcar line in a century to connect the two burgeoning boroughs.

The streetcar will stretch about 17 miles along the East River waterfront, beginning in Astoria and ending in Sunset Park, and at 12 mph it’ll be slower than most subways, which tend to move at about 30 mph. Still, for most residents of the two boroughs, it’s a very cool idea. The plan has a target completion date of 2024, and will cost $2.5 billion. The news, announced by The New York Times last night, is set to be formally announced in a speech by de Blasio this evening, so we’re going to be hearing a lot more about the specifics today.

W.P. Snyder/New York Public Library Digital Collections

Why Did NYC Get Rid Of Its Trolleys In The First Place?

In a way, de Blasio’s plan marks a return to “old” New York City–and a form of transit that hasn’t been seen on its streets in almost a century. The first streetcars in New York weren’t even mechanically powered; they were horse-powered. The first horsecars, operated in 1830s New York City, used the animals to pull a car along rails (the technology had its issues: poop was a major problem).

Horsecars soon became cablecars and for decades, both New York and Brooklyn operated robust above-ground transit systems. In fact, the Brooklyn Dodgers got their name from the trolleys that criss-crossed the borough. ”Dodger” was who still had to dodge the trolleys once Manhattan started building underground subways.

So, what happened to the streetcar system? A pointed assault from car-makers, which bought up the lines and got rid of them to promote cars and buses. A shell company owned by GM, Standard Oil, and Firestone Tires was responsible for the ploy, as Brooklyn Historic Railway Association explains, a perfect trifecta of companies that had very good reason to want buses, not streetcars, serving the city. The company was “ultimately found guilty of criminal conspiracy to destroy the American streetcar system,” the BHRA writes. “Unfortunately, the damage had already been done; by the time of the verdict (the 1950s), most of America’s trolleys were gone.”