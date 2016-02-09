Ideo, Silicon Valley’s Most Influential Design Firm, Sells A Minority Stake

“This is a pendulum swing that we’ve seen over and over again,” Brown says about how design consultancies fit into a bigger picture. “I’m tremendously excited to hear about design being valued from all aspects of business, whether it’s all of Silicon Valley and the visually driven companies around the world or whether it’s these different forms of professional services firms that are bringing design in. There has always been and will always be a real need for organizations that can bring creative problem solving to wherever it’s needed.”

Ideo’s news is symptomatic of a shifting landscape that has prompted many design consultancies to reassess their business strategy. In the past few years, companies from Google to Capital One have begun investing heavily in design. A common approach is to scoop up design talent and bring it in-house as opposed to hiring independent, outside firms. Some argue that this has led independent firms to stagnate and has contracted the market for the businesses of design while design in business remains strong.

The deal will allow Ideo to take on bigger, more systemic design challenges because the company can call upon the knowledge base and creatives within the collective, Ideo CEO Tim Brown says in a phone interview. “This idea of being able to collaborate more broadly across the creative sphere—across different creative talents that can come together to tackle problems—is exciting for us,” he says.

The complex systems that Ideo wants to address as part of the Kyu deal include employment, education, health care, and taxation—areas Ideo has tackled in the past. Last year, the design consultancy unveiled a new machine to improve the L.A. voting process. In 2015, Ideo and SY Partners (also a member of the Kyu Collective) launched the Powerful Now, an initiative to rethink aging. In 2014, Ideo redesigned a school system in Peru.

Brown describes the move as Ideo following the evolution of where design thinking is best applied next.

“Back in the 1980s, when I was first getting into product design, there was a big boom in companies bringing design in-house because they realized they had a lot of products to design and what happened was those of us who were independent started to look to what the next set of design problems might be,” he says. “When [Ideo cofounder] Bill Moggridge coined the term ‘interaction design’ in 1985 and started talking about applying design skills to the digital arena, nobody was doing it and nobody even thought of it. It’s taken 30 years to reach peak design, and I think we’re in ‘peak design’ in the digital sphere today—everybody understands how important it is. These kinds of waves succeed each other, and I think the next wave are these systemic challenges. For that, I firmly believe we need independent, creative problem solving to take them on.”

Kyu Collective is about 18 months old and is composed of branding, advertising, marketing, and digital agencies. With Kyu, Hakuhodo DY Holdings—which is one of the largest advertising holding companies in Japan—began acquiring international companies to diversify its revenue stream beyond its shores, states a 2014 report from the Wall Street Journal. Ideo brings an innovation and design element to the group. Each company operates independently, but the idea is that joining under the Kyu umbrella fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and brings strength in numbers.

“To create the platform to grapple with the big issues, we’ve got to get an unfair amount of talent into our business,” Michael Birkin, Kyu’s CEO, says. “When we set up Kyu in 2014, we decided to do things differently. We felt very much that in the next few years we’re going to see a lot of change in how systemic problems are solved, and we felt that the creative industry needed to look at a different model [to do so].” Birkin believes that to successfully solve the challenges that will become relevant in the next few years, it’s important to lay the groundwork for the right type of organization. Under Kyu, the companies are able to learn from each other and adopt a multidisciplinary approach.

Having Ideo as part of its collective certainly helps Kyu establish a stronger footing internationally and achieve a higher profile. Moreover, this demonstrates how Birkin believes the advertising field is also morphing with the times to become much more strategic. “I’m very attracted to firms that have a maker mentality,” Birkin told Advertising Age in 2014 in the wake of its Sid Lee acquisition. “I feel there’s a shift in the attractiveness of service providers, away from advisors to doers . . . Generations coming through aren’t persuadable just on advertising, and we’ve got to go deeper than that. We want to get our hands dirty in terms of understanding products, and technology linked to product is where it’s all going.”