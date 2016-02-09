The Big Ideas Behind Our New Site Design

If you’re reading this on your work computer, you can see what I mean: The idea to compare your computer to a literal desktop, filled with folders, a trash can, and windows stacked atop each other like paper—that friendly handhold helped people understand what computers could do. It helped them take off. Something similar is true on the web. The metaphor is the webpage, akin to the front page of a newspaper, only instead of turning a page, you clicked a story. That was the idea when the first layout programs like Dreamweaver were created for webpages.

Though today’s web publications would never admit it, they’ve inherited that metaphor. And the metaphor doesn’t work anymore. As we set out to redesign FastCompany.com, the biggest idea we had in mind was that our homepages and every page linking off of them wouldn’t be simply “pages,” but rather, they’d be assemblies of modules, like Lego. We endeavored to create a system of modules that could shift and change and evolve in ways that a traditional website design simply cannot.

This was driven out of necessity. The homepage of the recently departed FastCompany.com could hardly bear the weight of all the things that Fast Company has become: A network of sites, live events, a magazine, sprawling editorial franchises like Most Creative People, a yearly design competition, and stories that range from feature articles to short blurbs. Surfacing all those facets on our old site was almost impossible, because the metaphor for the old site wasn’t working. Built as a traditional scroll of stories arranged from newest to oldest—itself a metaphor inherited from RSS—that site could show visitors only a portion of all the features I just listed above.

When you arrive at FastCompany.com, you see modules stacked on top of each other, ranging from What People Are Reading to Co.Studios. Each one is dedicated to showing off some piece of our growing brand. In the coming months, you’ll see those modules shift, evolve, and even disappear—to be replaced with new features, such as the ability to take a spot poll about our articles or our relaunched newsfeed, built for quick-hits of news so that you can mainline new information all day. (Looking even further into the future, a modular site allows us to experiment with technology, say by creating a bespoke group of story recommendations, or even a differently ordered homepage tailored to how well you know our brand.)

Our new, modular website was also meant to profoundly change the way we work. To paraphrase what my boss Noah Robischon wrote in his note introducing our beta test, this new system was created with the expectation that it’s never finished. The pace of iteration not only has to be accelerated, it has to be planned for.

Put yet another way, this design allows us to reinvent this ship even as we’re sailing it. It’s a vision that falls in line neatly with a mandate from our CTO, Tom Plunkett, who argues that big unveilings are the enemy. Constant improvement is not only the way that modern software development works, but how our entire organization should work as well.