Stuck Inside? These Rugs Bring A Lush Forest Floor Into Your Home

Can’t wait for winter to thaw out? Buenos Aires–based artist Alexandra Kehayoglou may be able to put a little spring in your step with rugs that mimic a verdant forest floor.

Kehayoglou comes from a family of carpet makers and hand tufts her carpets using thread left over from their factory. She gleans inspiration from the Argentine landscape and translates the different ecosystems—like pastureland and snowy glaciers—into impeccably detailed rugs and upholstered furniture.

“I was born and grew up with carpets,” she writes on her website. “90 years ago, my grandmother, a woman I never knew, crossed the ocean [from Greece], bringing a loom would be the beginning of a new textile tradition. I learned the craft and, curious, I got into the factory. Following a genetic impulse, I found freedom in the legacy and tradition. Weaving made ​​me connect with the other side of my life.”

The artist begins each carpet by sketching on the computer. She then projects the image onto a canvas to draw a “paint by numbers” outline to guide the tufting. After figuring out the right combination of threads that will yield a certain color and shade, she hand-tufts the rug before finally trimming certain sections with scissors to create different pile heights.

Kehayoglou’s work has caught the eye of fashion designer Dries Van Noten, who invited her to design an installation for his Spring/Summer 2015 show. As expected, her work commands high-fashion prices, which are upwards of $20,000. Luckily browsing comes at no charge. See a few of her designs in the slide show above.

[via Fubiz]

All Images: via Alexandra KehayoglouDB