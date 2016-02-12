Quartz’s New App Is Like Giving Your Number To The Wrong Dude At The Club

Like a hyperventilating tweenager venting through an interminable iMessage screed, Quartz is sending me a flurry of one sentence messages, emoji, and animated GIFs, desperately trying to engage me in a conversation about Twitter’s earnings report, or the global diamond industry, or Kanye West’s new album. And I do not care. I do not care. I do not care. Because I am a grown-up with a job, and the future of news apps seems to be for young people with nothing to do but answers texts. All. Day. Long.

Yesterday, Quartz–the digital-only business publication with a penchant for bold, progressive design moves–unveiled its first news app, also called Quartz. It’s a news-talking chatbot wrapped up in a mock iMessage window within the app, an experiment in using a conversational UI to deliver news updates.

Here’s how it works: Quartz sends you messages about new stories throughout the day that look a lot like text messages; you engage with them, or don’t engage, by replying with pre-canned texts and emoji within the app. There are bells and whistles you can opt in and out of, like a end-of-day haiku at the closing bell, and you can toggle the frequency of alerts the app sends you. The idea, Quartz says, is to “put aside existing notions about news apps” and imagine what journalism would look like if it lived natively on your iPhone.

So what does iPhone-native journalism look like? Imagine if someone doused Brian Williams in a vat of stem cell goo, de-aging him to a teenager. Let’s call him BrianQZ, the Jean Ralphio of news. He then somehow gets your number, and keeps sending you cold-open texts throughout the day. “This is what a Donald Trump presidency would look like,” he says, squirting a close-up of the fluorescently-coiffed GOP front runner into your chat window. You select the pre-determined response, “Anything else?,” but he doesn’t pick up on the undercurrent of your text. Instead, he tries again. “Forget stocks and bonds–buy Kanye West sneakers instead!”

And on, and on. BrianQZ is always typing. Always pestering. Always prodding. Is this what it’s like when women give their number to the wrong dude? Because oh my god, that’s how Quartz‘s news app makes me feel. It feels creepy. How creepy? Let me put it this way. Ever gotten a message from someone, started typing a response, thought better of it, then deleted it, only to get an accusatory “I know you read that. I saw you typing” message a few minutes later? Quartz even has its own version of that. Anytime you open the app, a message immediately pops up. “Great to see you back.” Aieeee! How are you even seeing me? Please don’t peel off my face, Quartz!

At this point, I feel I need to make it clear that as a brand, I love Quartz. And I do admire the chutzpah of this news app. It’s a unique experiment that tries to establish a whole new paradigm of what getting your news on a mobile device should look like. Quartz is hardly the only publication trying to figure out how to deliver the news to mobile readers. For example, there’s NYT Now, Yahoo News Digest, and even Apple News. All of these apps are trying to solve similar problems, calibrating how frequently their users want updates–and in what form.