What Bendable Screens Mean For The Future Of UI

Bend your smartphone today, and it’ll probably break. Bend it three years from now, and it could snap a photo or turn a page in an e-book.

So suggests Roel Vertegaal, a professor of human-computer interaction at Queen’s University’s School of Computing in Ontario. Vertegaal thinks that the time is fast approaching when deformable screens will inform not just smartphone design but pretty much all computers.

The big breakthrough that is making flexible displays possible is organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs. This display type, used in the Apple watch and many Samsung and LG phones, makes plastic, deformable displays possible.

These screens aren’t just another smartphone gimmick, says Vertegaal, like Samsung’s weird dual-edge displays. Even in the short term, they could potentially open up a number of UI affordances to device makers, and these have the potential to be every bit as revolutionary as the touchscreen. To prove it, Vertegaal and his team built a prototype based on Android that showed how useful a bendy UI could be.

Called the Reflex, Vertegaal’s deforming smartphone features a flexible plastic screen, coupled with some haptic motors for feedback. By bending the screen, the Reflex allows users to do things such as quickly flip through pages in an e-book. The more you bend the Reflex, the faster the pages flip, providing a navigation experience more in tune with a physical book. The same affordance can be used to pull back a slingshot in Angry Birds, allowing you to actually feel the resistance growing as you bend the Reflex. And because the screen is flexible and made of plastic, it’s harder to break than your average smartphone, which generally consists of a glass screen, a rigid circuit board, and batteries.

That’s all Vertegaal has shown off for the Reflex so far, but the mind leaps at other UI opportunities. Imagine, for example, being able to take a fisheye photo just by bending your smartphone. How about pinning an email by bending down a corner of your iPhone, almost like a bookmark? Switching keyboards while you’re texting, by lightly flexing the screen? Or fast forwarding or rewinding through a YouTube video the same way? Bendable screens make all of these affordances possible, and more.

When Apple released the iPhone 6s with a force-sensitive screen, we hailed it as an effort to solve the biggest problem in mobile. Smartphone and tablet operating systems have no depth. They are designed to be shallow. For the most part, anything you do on a smartphone or tablet takes you to another screen to do it. One tap, one screen, one action. 3D Touch tried to change the game by introducing the equivalent of a “right click” to iOS, but developers still aren’t doing much with it, and it’s relatively hidden to casual users. Depth could be exploited in a mobile operating system with a deformable screen.