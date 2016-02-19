advertisement
A Zero-Judgment Cheat Sheet To Typographic Terminology

Gothic. Serif. Kerning. Leaning. Solidus. Quaint. Typographical expertise requires learning a whole other language. Luckily, this new $29 poster from Pop Chart Lab makes it easy. And it’s a pretty minimal investment to never misunderstand when someone is talking about your “crotch” again.

